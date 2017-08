BRIEF-Quest Resource Holding Corp qtrly loss per share $‍0.08​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Quest Resource reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Quest Resource Holding Corp qtrly loss per share $‍0.08​

* Quest Resource Holding Corp qtrly ‍revenue $41.4 million versus $46.8 million​

* Quest Resource Holding Corp - ‍reiterated its expectation for positive adjusted EBITDA for second half of fiscal 2017​

* Quest Resource Holding Corp - ‍reiterated expectation of a net decrease in revenue for H2 of 2017 of approximately 20 percent relative to first half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: