BRIEF-Quest Resource sees FY18 GAAP EPS of $0.13 to $0.20
November 14, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Quest Resource sees FY18 GAAP EPS of $0.13 to $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Quest Resource Holding Corp:

* Quest Resource reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides 2018 outlook

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.20

* Quest Resource Holding Corp qtrly loss per share $‍0.07​

* Quest Resource Holding Corp - ‍sees 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share between $0.39 and $0.46​

* Quest Resource Holding Corp says ‍anticipate earnings for transitional Q4 of 2017 to be relatively flat with Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
