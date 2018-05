May 11 (Reuters) - Questerre Energy Corp:

* QUESTERRE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OVER 2,000 BOE/D FOR QUARTER

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS MORE THAN DOUBLED TO $4.7 MILLION

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - NET INCOME OF $0.06 MILLION FOR CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $0.52 MILLION FOR Q1 LAST YEAR