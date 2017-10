BRIEF-Questerre says proposed private placement of up to 34.9 mln common shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Questerre Energy Corp:

* QUESTERRE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF UP TO 34.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO STRENGTHEN WORKING CAPITAL, PARTIALLY FINANCE ONGOING MONTNEY CAPITAL PROGRAM​

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - ‍ALSO TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR PRELIMINARY WORK FOR PLANNED PILOT UTICA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN ST. LAWRENCE LOWLANDS, QUEBEC​