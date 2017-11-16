FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp announces demand by lenders and notice of intention to enforce security
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
Commentary
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 10:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp announces demand by lenders and notice of intention to enforce security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Questfire Energy Corp

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Co’s lenders have made demand upon Questfire for payment in full of Questfire’s debt​

* Questfire Energy- Lenders provided co with notice of intention to enforce security and are seeking court order to place Questfire in receivership​

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Due to a number of factors co is unable to obtain creditor protection​

* Questfire Energy Corp - ‍Each of Questfire’s four directors has indicated their intention to resign following approval of receivership court order​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.