April 22 (Reuters) - Questor Technology Inc:

* QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. OPERATIONS UPDATE

* COVID-19, COMBINED WITH OIL PRICE WAR WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON OUR 2020 BUSINESS RESULTS

* HAS REDUCED STAFFING LEVELS AT ALL LOCATIONS TO ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL ONLY

* CO EXPECTS FIXED COST REDUCTION MEASURES WILL REDUCE YEAR OVER YEAR FIXED COSTS BY APPROXIMATELY 20%