Aug 15 (Reuters) - Questor Technology Inc:

* Questor Technology Inc. announces a 140 percent increase in revenue for the first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.04

* Q2 revenue C$3.9 million

* Increased its 2017 capital budget by $1.9 million from $3.4 million to $5.3 million