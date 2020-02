BRIEF-QuiapPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding Presents Positive Preclinical Results For QPG-1029

Feb 11 (Reuters) - QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :

* PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS FOR QPG-1029

* THE RESULTS MEAN THAT QUIAPEG CONTINUES THE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR QPG-1029

* RESULTS FROM PRECLINICAL STUDY SHOW FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT QPG-1029 CAN BE ABSORBED IN BLOOD CIRCULATION AFTER INJECTION

* AFTER EVALUATION OF TREATMENT EFFECT IN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY CO IS TO CONDUCT PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES WITH REPEATED DOSING, COMPLETE WITH TOXICOLOGY AND SAFETY STUDIES TO BE PERFORMED BEFORE CLINICAL PROGRAM WILL START

* RESULTS FROM PRECLINICAL STUDY SHOW THAT THE DRUG LIRAGLUTID IS RELEASED IN BLOOD PLASMA AFTER BOTH INTRAVENOUS AND SUBCUTANEOUS ADMINISTRATION