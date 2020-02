BRIEF-Quickcoo: Directed Share Issue To European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Quickcool AB:

* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND

* THROUGH DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE, 1 466 664 SHARES WILL BE ISSUED WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL BY SEK 1 466 664

* AFTER REGISTERING WITH SWEDISH COMPANIES REGISTRATION OFFICE, QUICKCOOL’S TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO SEK 13 038 979 AND TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TO 13 038 979

* PAYMENT OF SHARES HAS BEEN MADE BY OFFSETTING DEBT OF TOTAL AMOUNT SEK 1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)