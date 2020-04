April 9 (Reuters) - Quickcool AB:

* TODAY, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS TAKEN THE DECISION TO FILE FOR THE COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY

* LUND DISTRICT COURT HAS DECIDED THAT COMPANY SHOULD BE DECLARED BANKRUPT

* FINDS IT IMPOSSIBLE TO RAISE NECESSARY CAPITAL TO ENSURE CONTINUED OPERATION

* DECIDED TO SUBMIT ITS OWN APPLICATION FOR COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY WHEN COMPANY IS IN A STATE OF INSOLVENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)