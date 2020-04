April 8 (Reuters) - Quickcool AB:

* QUICKCOOL AB (PUBL) AFTER EXTENSIVE NEGOTIATIONS, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS CONCLUDED THAT THE CONDITIONS FOR A REVERSE TAKE-OVER DO NOT EXIST

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO EXECUTE A REVERSE TAKE-OVER OF CANADIAN ESPORTS COMPANY GAMECUBED IN LINE WITH WHAT HAS BEEN COMMUNICATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)