BRIEF-Quickcool: Reduction Of Biovation Sciences Shareholding To 15.63%

March 17 (Reuters) - Quickcool AB:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION: REDUCTION OF BIOVATION SCIENCES LTD SHAREHOLDING IN QUICKCOOL AB (PUBL) TO 15.63%

* QUICKCOOL AB - RECENT CHANGES IN NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AND VOTES IN QUICKCOOL AB (PUBL) HAS RESULTED IN DILUTION OF BIOVATION SCIENCES LTD’S SHAREHOLDING TO 15.63 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AND VOTES IN QUICKCOOL AB

* QUICKCOOL AB - TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED QUICKCOOL SHARES AT EUROCLEAR IS 10 172 315 SHARES.