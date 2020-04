BRIEF-Quickstep Holdings Says Q3 Sales $19.2 Mln, Up 16%

April 7 (Reuters) - Quickstep Holdings Ltd:

* Q3 SALES $19.2 MILLION, UP 16%

* TO-DATE, COVID-19 HAS HAD NO IMPACT ON QUICKSTEP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* BID AND PROPOSAL ACTIVITY CONTINUES IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* CUSTOMER AWARD DECISION FOR A SIGNIFICANT PACKAGE OF NEW WORK IS STILL ANTICIPATED IN COMING MONTHS

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER YEAR ON YEAR SALES GROWTH IN FY20 ABOVE 10%

* EXPECTS FY21 REVENUE WILL INCREASE A FURTHER 5-10%

* FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE OF 8 TO 9% OF SALES ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF AASB16) REMAINS CURRENT

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER POSITIVE NPAT FOR FY20.