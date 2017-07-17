FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
July 17, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage assets

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp

* Quidel Corp - ‍accretive transactions extend Quidel's market leadership and position it for future growth​

* Quidel Corp- ‍transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing​

* Quidel Corp - to buy Triage business and B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) business for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration​

* Quidel Corp - ‍transactions are to be financed with cash plus committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

* Quidel Corp - ‍Quidel will distribute Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

