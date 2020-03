March 25 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* LYRA SARS-COV-2 ASSAY HAS RECEIVED EXPANDED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) CLAIMS FROM FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* LYRA SARS-COV-2 ASSAY RECEIVED CE-MARK ON MARCH 25, 2020