June 9 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL RECEIVES AMENDED EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION FOR RAPID ANTIGEN COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY USING SOFIA 1 INSTRUMENT

* QUIDEL CORP - SOFIA SARS ANTIGEN FIA POINT-OF-CARE TEST OFFERS POSITIVE RESULTS IN 15 MINUTES