June 11 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL RECEIVES BARDA FUNDING TO DEVELOP POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY THAT INCLUDES COVID-19

* SOFIA® ASSAY WOULD TEST FOR FOUR VIRUSES IN 15 MINUTES OR LESS

* BARDA FUNDING WILL DIRECTLY SUPPORT QUIDEL’S DEVELOPMENT OF FOUR-VIRUS, POINT-OF-CARE TEST

* BARDA FUNDING BEGAN ON MAY 29, 2020, AND WILL RUN THROUGH APRIL 2021, TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $635,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: