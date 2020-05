May 8 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL RECEIVES EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION FOR RAPID ANTIGEN COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY

* SOFIA® 2 SARS ANTIGEN FIA POINT-OF-CARE TEST OFFERS POSITIVE RESULTS IN 15 MINUTES

* ASSAY IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN UNITED STATES UNDER EUA, AND QUIDEL IS NOW SHIPPING PRODUCT TO ITS CUSTOMERS

* RECEIVED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) TO MARKET ITS SOFIA® 2 SARS ANTIGEN FIA