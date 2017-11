Nov 27 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL CONFIDENT IN LEGAL STRENGTH AND VALIDITY OF SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER TO SELL BNP ASSAY ASSETS

* CO ‍ACKNOWLEDGED BECKMAN COULTER PLANS TO PURSUE COMMERCIAL LITIGATION TO ALLOW IT TO SELL BNP DIRECTLY

* ‍IN RECENT WEEKS, BOARD REJECTED OFFERS BY DANAHER CORP TO BUY BNP ASSAY BUSINESS​

* ‍BOARD FOUND THAT DANAHER'S PROPOSAL WAS "INADEQUATE" FOR BNP ASSAY BUSINESS​