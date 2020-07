July 6 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2020

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $201 MILLION TO $202 MILLION

* IN JUNE, ALSO SHIPPED ABOUT 1,500 SOFIA INSTRUMENTS