March 11 (Reuters) - Quilter PLC:

* QUILTER CEO PAUL FEENEY SAYS ~CORONAVIRUS NOT LEADING TO FUND OUTFLOWS SO FAR, TOO EARLY TO CHANGE ANY GUIDANCE

* QUILTER CEO PAUL FEENEY SAYS ~HAS WRITTEN TO CLIENTS WITH HIGH EQUITY EXPOSURE UNDER MIFID2 RULES TO LET THEM KNOW OF 10% MARKET CORRECTION

* QUILTER CEO PAUL FEENEY SAYS ~HAS STARTED IMPLEMENTING HOME AND OFFICE-WORKING IN TEAMS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS