BRIEF-Quilter FY Adj Pretax Profit Up 1% To 235 Mln Stg

March 11 (Reuters) - Quilter Plc:

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 1% TO £235 MILLION (2018: £233 MILLION EXCLUDING SINGLE STRATEGY BUSINESS; 2018: £259 MILLION INCLUDING SINGLE STRATEGY BUSINESS)

* SAYS FY OPERATING MARGIN FROM CONTINUING BUSINESS (EXCLUDES QLA) STABLE AT 26% (2018: 26%)

* SAYS FY NET CLIENT CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING BUSINESS (EXCLUDES QLA) OF £0.3 BILLION (2018: £4.7 BILLION).

* SAYS FY SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 221% AFTER PAYMENT OF RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND (2018: 190% (INCLUDING QLA))

* SAYS FY IFRS LOSS BEFORE TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF £53 MILLION (2018: PROFIT OF £41 MILLION)

* SAYS SHARP CORONAVIRUS INDUCED MARKET CORRECTION BEGINNING IN LATE FEB CREATED LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AS TO OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: