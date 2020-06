BRIEF-Quilter Plc Confirms FCA Probe Into Lighthouse

June 5 (Reuters) - Quilter PLC:

* JSE: QLT - STATEMENT REGARDING LIGHTHOUSE ADVISORY SERVICES LIMITED

* QUILTER PLC - COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT FCA HAS COMMENCED INVESTIGATION INTO LIGHTHOUSE

* QUILTER PLC - SUPPORTS ANNOUNCEMENT PUBLISHED TODAY BY FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) TO ADDRESS WEAKNESSES IN DEFINED BENEFIT (DB) TRANSFER MARKET

* QUILTER - FCA INVESTIGATING IF LIGHTHOUSE BREACHED FCA REQUIREMENTS FOR ADVISING ON, ARRANGING DB PENSION TRANSFERS FROM 1 APRIL 2015 TO 30 APRIL 2019

* QUILTER - FCA REQUIRED LIGHTHOUSE TO APPOINT PERSON TO CONDUCT REVIEW OF SOME DB PENSION TRANSFERS ADVISED ON OR ARRANGED BY LIGHTHOUSE