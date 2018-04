April 30 (Reuters) - Quilter PLC (IPO-OLD.L):

* QTRLY NET CLIENT CASH FLOW 1.6 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.4 BILLION STG

* QTRLY GROSS SALES 4.4 BILLION STG VERSUS 4.2 BILLION STG

* OUTLOOK FOR OUR BUSINESS REMAINS POSITIVE AND CURRENT TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS