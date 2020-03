March 11 (Reuters) - Quilter PLC:

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.5 PENCE PER SHARE TO PROVIDE A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 5.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* TO UNDERTAKE A CAPITAL RETURN OF £375 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM NET SURPLUS PROCEEDS FROM QUILTER LIFE ASSURANCE SALE

* SHARP CORONAVIRUS INDUCED MARKET CORRECTION BEGINNING IN LATE FEBRUARY HAS CREATED A LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AS TO OUTLOOK FOR REST OF 2020