* COCA-COLA CEO QUINCEY REPEATS COMPANY HAS NO PLANS FOR LAYOFFS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS -CNN INTERVIEW

* QUINCEY SAYS COCA-COLA HAS NO PLANS FOR GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* QUINCEY SAYS NOT CLEAR WHAT THE SHAPE OF THE RECOVERY WILL BE AFTER ECONOMIC SHOCK FROM CORONAVIRUS