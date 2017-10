Oct 30 (Reuters) - Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $87.4 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Quinstreet says ‍now expect full fiscal year revenue growth to be in range of 10-15 pct and that adjusted EBITDA margin will be about 8 pct​