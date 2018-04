BRIEF-QuinStreet Sees Q3 2018 Revenue More Than $115 Million

April 11 (Reuters) - QuinStreet Inc:

* QUINSTREET ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE UP MORE THAN 45 PERCENT

* FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN 8%

* “WE HAVE REVIEWED NEGATIVE REPORT PUBLISHED ABOUT QUINSTREET BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT”

* “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT

* QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE "INACCURATE"