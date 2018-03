March 28 (Reuters) - Quintana Energy Services Inc:

* QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $130.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $128.4 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 NET INCOME WAS $2.1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)