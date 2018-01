Jan 29 (Reuters) - Quintana Energy Services Inc

* QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC SEES IPO OF 9.3 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $12 AND $15 PER SHARE – SEC FILING​

* QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC SAYS IT ADDS CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES TO ITS LIST OF UNDERWRITERS TO IPO‍​​

* QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $79.1 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FULLY REPAY INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text - (bit.ly/2Gsdr6l)