Sept 15 (Reuters) - Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc -

* Quintiles IMS announces pricing of secondary public offering

* Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc - Announced pricing of an underwritten, secondary public offering of 9 million shares

* Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc - Announced pricing of an underwritten, secondary public offering at a price to the public of $95.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))