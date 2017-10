BRIEF-QUINTILESIMS SAYS LAUNCH OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc:

* QUINTILESIMS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING AND REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* QUINTILES IMS HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCED TODAY LAUNCH OF AN UNDERWRITTEN, SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 9 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* QUINTILES IMS HOLDINGS INC SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS FROM ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* QUINTILES IMS HOLDINGS INC - INTENDS TO REPURCHASE FROM UNDERWRITER 4 MILLION SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: