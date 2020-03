BRIEF-Quixant 2019 Revenue Reduced By 20% To $92.3 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - Quixant PLC:

* QUIXANT - 2019 REVENUE REDUCED BY 20% TO $92.3 MILLION (2018: $115.2 MILLION)

* QUIXANT PLC - 2019 QUIXANT GAMING DIVISION REVENUE $56.2M (2018: $77.6M)

* QUIXANT PLC - 2019 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT OF $10.7M (2018: $18.2M)

* QUIXANT PLC - SEEN A ROBUST PERFORMANCE IN Q1 2020 TRADING DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES

* QUIXANT - COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* QUIXANT PLC - DIVIDEND SUSPENDED UNTIL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS BECOMES CLEARER