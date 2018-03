March 22 (Reuters) - Quixant Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 21 PCT TO $109.2 MILLION​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT UP 28 PCT TO $17.7 MLN

* ‍PROPOSED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 2.6 PENCE PER SHARE​

* STARTED 2018 WITH ROBUST TRADING PERFORMANCE & WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER FULL YEAR GROWTH AHEAD OF OUR PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: