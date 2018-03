March 1 (Reuters) - Quixant Plc:

* BOARD CHANGES AND APPOINTMENT OF CFO

* ‍NICK JARMANY, CURRENTLY CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN​

* ‍JON JAYAL, CURRENTLY COO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO​

* ‍GUY MILLWARD WILL JOIN GROUP AS CFO ON 1 OCTOBER 2018​