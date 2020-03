March 27 (Reuters) - QUIZ PLC:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF QUIZ’S ONLINE OPERATIONS

* QUIZ’S WEBSITES WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE FROM LATER TODAY, WITH DISTRIBUTION CENTRE CLOSING WITHIN NEXT 24 HOURS

* BOARD HAS NOW TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS ONLINE OPERATIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE