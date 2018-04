April 24 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* ANNOUNCES ASSUMPTIONS FOR STRATEGY 2018-2020 FOR NEWLY FORMED GROUP AFTER MERGER WITH EUVIC

* UNDER STRATEGY 2018-2020 NEWLY FORMED GROUP SEES FY 2020 REVENUE AT 450 MILLION ZLOTYS

* UNDER STRATEGY 2018-2020 NEWLY FORMED GROUP SEES FY 2020 NET PROFIT AT 30 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)