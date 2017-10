Oct 24 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp:

* Qumu announces departure of chief financial officer

* Qumu Corp - ‍CFO Peter Goepfrich will be leaving company effective November 6, 2017​

* Qumu Corp - ‍company expects to identify a candidate to act as interim CFO in short term​

* Qumu Corp - ‍company will also engage a search firm to recruit a successor chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: