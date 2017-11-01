FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qumu Corp reports Q3 revenue of $7.6 mln
November 1, 2017 / 1:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Qumu Corp reports Q3 revenue of $7.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp -

* Qumu announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $7.6 million

* Sees q4 loss per share $0.10 to $0.15

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $8.5 million to $9.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $29.4 million to $30.4 million

* For fy 2017, ‍total gross margin percentage is expected to improve from low 60s early in year to mid 60s late in year​

* Sees ‍loss per share of $1.00 to $1.05 for fy 2017

* Continuing to negotiate with hcp-fvd, llc & hale capital partners abt covenants,potential amendment of /waiver to credit agreement

* ‍Ability to continue as going concern is dependent upon maintaining compliance with covenants of term loan credit agreement with hcp-fvd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

