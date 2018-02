Feb 9 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp:

* QUMU ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.29

* SEES Q4 2017 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34 TO $0.38

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $7.0 MILLION TO $7.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $28 MILLION TO $28.4 MILLION

* "TAKING STEPS TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018"