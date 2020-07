July 7 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING, APPOINTS JOEY JACOBS CEO

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - EMERGES FROM CHAPTER 11 WITH NEW CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND BOARD

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - APPOINTMENT OF JOEY JACOBS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER