Dec 19 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CMS APPROVAL ON 2017-2019 CALIFORNIA HOSPITAL FEE PROGRAM

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - CMS APPROVALS INCLUDE INPATIENT AND OUTPATIENT FEE-FOR-SERVICE SUPPLEMENTAL PAYMENTS AND OVERALL TAX STRUCTURE