Feb 1 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST HOSPITAL IN GEORGIA

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - ‍ALL NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - ‍ AN AFFILIATE OF CO HAS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL 77-BED CLEARVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER AND ITS ASSOCIATED ASSETS​