BRIEF-Quorum Health Corporation Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.95

March 15 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND ISSUES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE $515.1 MILLION VERSUS $515.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 TO RANGE FROM $145 MILLION TO $165 MILLION​

‍AS OF DEC 31,RECORDED A CHANGE IN ESTIMATE OF $21.0 MILLION TO REDUCE NET REALIZABLE VALUE OF ITS PATIENT ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE​ Source text for Eikon: