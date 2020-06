June 29 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL TO COMPLETE PREPACKAGED RECAPITALIZATION PLAN

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS COURT TO ENTER FINAL ORDER SOON AND EXPECTS TO EMERGE FROM BANKRUPTCY IN EARLY JULY

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - UPON EMERGENCE, CO WILL REDUCE ITS DEBT BY ABOUT $500 MILLION.