BRIEF-Quorum Health Filed Voluntary Petition For Reorganization Under Chapter 11 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

April 7 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MAJORITY OF LENDERS AND NOTEHOLDERS ON PREPACKAGED RECAPITALIZATION PLAN

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - UNDER TERMS OF THIS PRE-PACKAGED PLAN, QUORUM HEALTH WILL REDUCE ITS DEBT BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - FILED VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE

* QUORUM HEALTH - PARTIES TO RSA HAVE AGREED, HAVE REQUESTED COURT AUTHORITY TO PAY SUPPLIERS IN FULL FOR GOODS & SERVICES PROVIDED BEFORE AND AFTER FILING

* QUORUM HEALTH - IN CONNECTION WITH RSA, EXPECTED CHAPTER 11 FILING, CO HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENT FOR DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING CONSISTING OF $100 MILLION

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - COMPANY HAS ALSO RECEIVED A $200 MILLION EQUITY COMMITMENT FROM CERTAIN NOTEHOLDERS THAT WILL BE FUNDED UPON COMPLETION OF CASE