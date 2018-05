May 9 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $486.8 MILLION VERSUS $527.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED FOR DIVESTITURES TO RANGE FROM $145 MILLION TO $165 MILLION