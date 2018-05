May 10 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, CO INCURRED ABOUT $13.7 MILLION OF COSTS RELATED TO CLOSURE OF AFFINITY - SEC FILING

* QUORUM HEALTH - SEES IN 2018 TO INCUR COSTS, BEYOND ALREADY INCURRED, OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION TO $3.5 MILLION RELATED TO WIND DOWN, TRANSFER OF AFFINITY ASSETS Source text: [bit.ly/2G3rFsJ]