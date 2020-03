March 11 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - RESPONDED TO AN UPDATE PROVIDED BY KKR CREDIT ADVISORS ON MARCH 10, 2020

* QUORUM HEALTH - CO, TOGETHER WITH ITS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS, CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH KKR

* QUORUM HEALTH - CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL RECAPITALIZATION OR FINANCIAL REORGANIZATION TRANSACTION