May 17 (Reuters) - Quorum Information Technologies Inc :

* QUORUM ANNOUNCES Q1 FY2018 RESULTS

* QUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.0047

* QUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY GROSS REVENUE $3.5 MILLION, UP 8 PERCENT